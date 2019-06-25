1519056089961
Adele ha perso 6 chili dopo la separazione

Dopo essersi separata dal marito Simon Konecki, Adele ha perso oltre sei chili, come appare delle ultime immagini, che la vedono felice al concerto delle Spice Girls

Adele sembra davvero in forma. La cantante si sta dedicando a un intenso programma di Reformer Pilates e adesso, dopo la separazione dal marito Simon Konecki, sembra aver perso oltre sei chili.

Le ultime immagini di Adele sono quelle in cui balla e si diverte al concerto delle Spice Girls. Nel video e nelle foto la cantante appare davvero dimagrita e in gran forma.

Dagli inizi della sua carriera Adele ha già perso più di trenta chili.

