Adele è fenomenale anche a far rap: guarda il video!

Adele può proprio permettersi di tutto.Non solo ha una straordinaria voce soul; è anche eccezionale nel rap. La prova? Arriva da un video, pubblicato sulla sua pagina Instagram e registrato durante una festa a Los Angeles.
Queen #Adele completely slays #NickiMinaj’s Monster verse at #NoMoreWackParties event tonight.
Nelle immagini, Adele afferra il microfono e interpreta alla grande i versi di Nicki Minaj in "Monster", la hit di Kanye West. Adele aveva già cantato questa canzone durante il Carpool Karaoke di James Corden, entusiasmando i fan.
Adesso, cresce l'attesa per il nuovo album dell'artista, annunciato da Adele poco tempo fa con un post su Instagram
This is 31...thank fucking god 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
