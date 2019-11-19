Freddie Mercury e Barbara Valentin. Il racconto della loro (presunta) storia d'amore

Freddie Mercury è un'icona del nostro tempo. La sua voce è entrata ormai nella storia e il successo del biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", ha fatto conoscere anche altri aspetti, più personali, della vita dell'artista.Tra cui le sue storie d'amore. Oltre a quella nota con Mary Austin ce ne fu un'altra, meno conosciuta, con Barbara Valentin, amica e sua presunta amante.

Nel 1992, un anno dopo la morte del frontman dei Queen, Barbara rilasciò un'intervista dove fece cenno alla sua relazione con Freddie. Presumibilmente, perché queste dichiarazioni non hanno mai trovato una conferma nella realtà. Ecco cosa avrebbe dichiarato la donna: «Ho conosciuto Freddie a New York, in una discoteca gay di Monaco, circa 9 anni fa. Incideva un disco, era con tutta la band a Monaco: tra Freddie e me ci fu subito simpatia». È iniziata così la loro conoscenza. Sempre secondo la Valentin, Freddie le avrebbe parlato fino al mattino e «da allora siamo stati insieme, a volte a Monaco, a volte nella sua casa di Londra».

La donna, inoltre, ha raccontato del rapporto che Freddie Mercury aveva con gli altri colleghi. «Credo avesse più stretti contatti con Michael Jackson e Elton John».

Ecco alcune foto della coppia insieme.

Il ricordo di Freddie resterà per sempre nel cuore dei suoi fan, il suo talento e la sua grande forza sono dei punti di riferimento nella scena musicale internazionale.

(Foto Getty Images)