Freddie Mercury e Barbara Valentin. Il racconto della loro (presunta) storia d'amore

19 Novembre 2019
Freddie Mercury è un'icona del nostro tempo. La sua voce è entrata ormai nella storia e il successo del biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", ha fatto conoscere anche altri aspetti, più personali, della vita dell'artista.Tra cui le sue storie d'amore. Oltre a quella nota con Mary Austin ce ne fu un'altra, meno conosciuta, con Barbara Valentin, amica e sua presunta amante.
Nel 1992, un anno dopo la morte del frontman dei Queen, Barbara rilasciò un'intervista dove fece cenno alla sua relazione con Freddie. Presumibilmente, perché queste dichiarazioni non hanno mai trovato una conferma nella realtà. Ecco cosa avrebbe dichiarato la donna: «Ho conosciuto Freddie a New York, in una discoteca gay di Monaco, circa 9 anni fa. Incideva un disco, era con tutta la band a Monaco: tra Freddie e me ci fu subito simpatia». È iniziata così la loro conoscenza. Sempre secondo la Valentin, Freddie le avrebbe parlato fino al mattino e «da allora siamo stati insieme, a volte a Monaco, a volte nella sua casa di Londra».
La donna, inoltre, ha raccontato del rapporto che Freddie Mercury aveva con gli altri colleghi. «Credo avesse più stretti contatti con Michael Jackson e Elton John».
Ecco alcune foto della coppia insieme.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Freddie & Barbara Valentin (NOT lovers) . Posting this once & for all plz READ: . ✨Barbara Valentin was an Austrian born actress who built her career in Germany known as the "German Brigitte Bardot". She & Freddie met in Munich 1984. . ✨Barbara was very much part of the gay scene in Munich, in fact she was mainly an interpreter & go-between (and a beard) for Freddie & his relationship with then boyfriend Winnie Kirchberger who didn't know a word of English. . ✨She appears in "It's a Hard Life" video and also Freddie wrote "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow" not exactly FOR her but inspired by her film named "Kiss Me Like There's No Tomorrow." . ✨According to Peter Freestone: "Freddie & Barbara had a lot in common including a mutual sense of fun. Freddie loved Barbara's straightforwardness although unlike Freddie, Barbara expected to be treated like a star whenever she was out in public." They did buy a flat together in Munich but "Freddie never actually lived there." . ✨"Being a star she could understand what Freddie went through in his day-to-day life. In Freddie's last year, however, he shunned her because more and more articles were appearing in the German press's gossip columns about the relationship between him and Barbara. After one article claiming to know of him and Barbara getting married, Freddie decided that enough was enough & it was concluded Barbara was providing the information for the gossip columnist." . ✨Barbara was also known among Freddie's friends as an annoying, poisonous & manipulative woman who because of her own waning fame and stardom was hitching her fortunes to Freddie's. Understandably she wasn't invited to Freddie's funeral. . ✨Lesley Ann Jones in her dishonest so called "biography" has claimed Freddie & Barbara were lovers and that has falsely led many to think Freddie was bisexual. But Minki Reichardt, Barbara's daughter, doesn't agree with Jones and has ensured that: "The two were very close to each other, often slept in the same bed, but they did NOT have sex." Because hello Freddie was gay! . P.S. So there! As much as I hate Barbara I HAD to post this to finally set some things straight. . #FreddieMercury #BarbaraValentin
Il ricordo di Freddie resterà per sempre nel cuore dei suoi fan, il suo talento e la sua grande forza sono dei punti di riferimento nella scena musicale internazionale.
(Foto Getty Images)
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293