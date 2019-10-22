23 ottobre: esce Rehab di Amy Winehouse

Il 23 ottobre 2006 Amy Winehouse pubblica il celebre singolo "Rehab", tratto dal suo secondo album, "Back To Black".

"Rehab" vincerà tre Grammy Award (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, e Best Female Pop Vocal Performance) e un Ivor Novello Award come Best Contemporary Song.

