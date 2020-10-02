Amy Winehouse: in arrivo due cofanetti

IL ricordo di Amy Winehouse non si spegne, anzi, cresce sempre di più il rimpianto per questa grandissima artista che ci ha lasciati troppo presto, nel 2011, a soli 27 anni.

Adesso, per ricordarla, arrivano due cofanetti, che raccolgono la sua produzione. Le raccolte sono attese per novembre. La prima, in uscita il 20 novembre, è box con i singoli tratti dagli album “Frank”, “Back To Black” e “Lioness: Hidden Treasures” su vinile 7” a 45 giri. Ad accompagnare i vinili, sleeve personaizzate, un libretto di 20 pagine con i testi delle canzoni e una serie di card artistiche.

Esce invece il 27 novembre la raccolta "The Collection’": 5 cd con gli album “Frank”, “Back To Black” e “Lioness: Hidden Treasures”. Nel cofanetto si trovano anche “Live In London” (concerto registrato allo Shepherd's Bush Empire di Londra nel 2007) , vari remix da “Frank” e “Back To Black”, un Hot Chip remix di ‘Rehab’ e un Kardinal Beats remix di ‘Love Is A Losing Game’.

Ecco le tracklist:

The Singles Collection Tracklist:

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B: Round Midnight

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I’m No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)

Single 8

A: Tears Dry on Their Own

B: You’re Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Tracklist 'The Collection':

Frank

01. Intro / Stronger Than Me

02. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

03. Know You Now

04. Fuck Me Pumps

05. I Heard Love Is Blind

06. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)

07. (There Is) No Greater Love

08. In My Bed

09. Take The Box

10. October Song

11. What Is It About Men

12. Help Yourself

13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

Back to Black

01. Rehab

02. You Know I’m No Good

03. Me & Mr Jones

04. Just Friends

05 .Back To Black

06 Love Is A Losing Game

07. Tears Dry On Their Own

08. Wake Up Alone

09. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

Lioness: Hidden Treasures

01. Our Day Will Come

02. Between The Cheats

03. Tears Dry (Original Version)

04. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

05. Like Smoke

06. Valerie (’68 Version)

07. The Girl From Ipanema

08. Half Time

09. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)

10. Best Friends, Right?

11. Body And Soul

12. A Song For You

Live in London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)

01. Intro / Addicted

02. Just Friends

03. Cherry

04. Back To Black

05. Wake Up Alone

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

08. Fuck Me Pumps

09. Some Unholy War

10. Love Is A Losing Game

11. Valerie

12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)

13. Rehab

14. You Know I’m No Good

15. Me & Mr Jones

16. Monkey Man

Remixes

01. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)

02. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)

03. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)

04. In My Bed (CJ Mix)

05. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)

06. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)

07. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)

08. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)

09. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)

11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)

12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)

13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)

14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)