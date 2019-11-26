Jackie Kennedy: il mistero del suo tailleur rosa

26 Novembre 2019
Jackie Kennedy è una inarrivabile icona di stile. La sua eleganza, il suo charme, i suoi modi fanno scuola ancora oggi. E il suo ricordo è sempre vivo. Come è sempre vivo il ricordo di quel terribile giorno (il 22 novembre) del 1963, a Dallas, in cui John Fitzgerald Kennedy fu assassinato. Il Presidente viaggiava su un'auto scoperta, accanto alla moglie Jackie, che indossava un bellissimo tailleur. E proprio di questo capo vogliamo parlarvi, perché nasconde un segreto.
In primo luogo, per un anno, il pubblico mondiale non seppe di che colore fosse. Perché i telegiornali e le foto dell'epoca erano ancora in bianco e nero. Ma come mai tanto interesse per quel tailleur? Perché si era macchiato del sangue del Presidente. E Jackie non aveva voluto cambiarsi, né in volo sull’Air Force One, per tornare a casa, a Washington, né durante il giuramento di Lyndon B. Johnson, diventato nuovo Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Perché, simbolicamente, Jackie voleva ricordare così cosa avevano fatto a suo marito, al Presidente che era la speranza di un'intera nazione.
Nel 1964 si videro le prime foto a colori del dramma. E così l'opinione pubblica scopri che il tailleur era rosa, con le tasche e il colletto bordati di blu e i bottoni d’oro. Jackie lo amava molto e lo aveva indossato anche altre volte.
Little did she know on that fateful day 56 years ago on November 22 1963 that the pink Chanel suit she was wearing would soon become the most famous garment in history. As the limousine was traveling through Dealey Plaza, the President and First Lady waving to thousands of adoring fans, the shots rang out, striking JFK, splattering her dress with blood (and worse) as she scrambled to protect his head, cradling it in her arms. Later, after the President died and the First Lady was aboard Air Force One traveling back to D.C. she was begged to take off the suit, to clean up and change before the swearing in of Lyndon Johnson as President, where she was asked to stand beside him to show the world our continuity of government. She steadfastly refused, continuing to wear it proudly, saying “I want them to see what they have done to Jack.” After taking it off the next day her maid shipped the suit to Jackie’s mother and just days later it arrived at the National Archives. Still the private property of the Kennedy family, Caroline Kennedy, the only living heir of Jacqueline Kennedy officially donated the suit to the American people with the deed stipulation it not be displayed for 100 years, until 2103, when Kennedy descendants will decide if it’s to be shown. Assurance, essentially, that no attempts will be made to sensationalize the assassination. The suit has never been cleaned and remains in the exact condition it was on November 22, 1963. Stored in a custom built acid free box in a climate controlled vault, less than a handful of people have ever seen it since 1963. Still missing nearly six decades after the assassination are Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hat and blood soaked white gloves. A bit of #historynerd knowledge on this anniversary of that tragic day in Dallas. . . . . #jfk #jfkassassination #johnfkennedy #kennedyassassination #thekennedys #kennedy #jackiedress #jackiekennedy #jackieo #jackiekennedyonassis #pillboxhat #dealeyplaza #firstlady #potus #flotus #1963 #dallas #nationalarchives #carolinekennedy #assassination #chanel #pinkdress #fashion #americanhistory #lyndonbjohnson #jfkassassination #jfk #fashionhistory
A prima vista, sembra un capo Chanel, anche se in realtà solo la stoffa era Chanel. A confezionarlo, usando il sistema che sarebbe stato chiamato "linea per linea" messo a punto proprio da Chanel, era stato il celebre atelier di moda newyorkese Chez Ninon. Una scelta nata dalla volontà dei Kennedy di render onore alla manifatture statunitensi.
Oggi, questo tailleur rosa dal fortissimo significato storico e simbolico è custodito presso il National Archives and Records Administration’s College Park, nel Maryland. E' accuratamente protetto in modo da non essere deteriorato dall'umidità, ma non è esposto al pubblico.
Il dramma dell'assassinio del Presidente Kennedy è infatti ancora troppo vivo nella memoria dei suoi familiari. I Kennedy hanno disposto che il tailleur rosa potrà diventare visibile nel 2103. Ma saranno gli eredi di Jackie e di John Kennedy a decidere in ultimo cosa accadrà. Se esporre l'abito in un museo, o se custodirlo per sempre agli occhi del mondo. Perché unico testimone rimasto di una tragedia troppo grande.
