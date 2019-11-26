Jackie Kennedy: il mistero del suo tailleur rosa

Jackie Kennedy è una inarrivabile icona di stile. La sua eleganza, il suo charme, i suoi modi fanno scuola ancora oggi. E il suo ricordo è sempre vivo. Come è sempre vivo il ricordo di quel terribile giorno (il 22 novembre) del 1963, a Dallas, in cui John Fitzgerald Kennedy fu assassinato. Il Presidente viaggiava su un'auto scoperta, accanto alla moglie Jackie, che indossava un bellissimo tailleur. E proprio di questo capo vogliamo parlarvi, perché nasconde un segreto.

In primo luogo, per un anno, il pubblico mondiale non seppe di che colore fosse. Perché i telegiornali e le foto dell'epoca erano ancora in bianco e nero. Ma come mai tanto interesse per quel tailleur? Perché si era macchiato del sangue del Presidente. E Jackie non aveva voluto cambiarsi, né in volo sull’Air Force One, per tornare a casa, a Washington, né durante il giuramento di Lyndon B. Johnson, diventato nuovo Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Perché, simbolicamente, Jackie voleva ricordare così cosa avevano fatto a suo marito, al Presidente che era la speranza di un'intera nazione.

Nel 1964 si videro le prime foto a colori del dramma. E così l'opinione pubblica scopri che il tailleur era rosa, con le tasche e il colletto bordati di blu e i bottoni d’oro. Jackie lo amava molto e lo aveva indossato anche altre volte.

A prima vista, sembra un capo Chanel, anche se in realtà solo la stoffa era Chanel. A confezionarlo, usando il sistema che sarebbe stato chiamato "linea per linea" messo a punto proprio da Chanel, era stato il celebre atelier di moda newyorkese Chez Ninon. Una scelta nata dalla volontà dei Kennedy di render onore alla manifatture statunitensi.

Oggi, questo tailleur rosa dal fortissimo significato storico e simbolico è custodito presso il National Archives and Records Administration’s College Park, nel Maryland. E' accuratamente protetto in modo da non essere deteriorato dall'umidità, ma non è esposto al pubblico.

Il dramma dell'assassinio del Presidente Kennedy è infatti ancora troppo vivo nella memoria dei suoi familiari. I Kennedy hanno disposto che il tailleur rosa potrà diventare visibile nel 2103. Ma saranno gli eredi di Jackie e di John Kennedy a decidere in ultimo cosa accadrà. Se esporre l'abito in un museo, o se custodirlo per sempre agli occhi del mondo. Perché unico testimone rimasto di una tragedia troppo grande.