Baby Archie: ecco le prime foto in Africa

Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry sono in Africa con Baby Archie. E le prime foto di famiglia sono un invito al sorriso

Baby Archie fa il suo debutto fotografico durante il viaggio ufficiale di Meghan e del Principe Harry in Africa. Ed è un debutto coi fiocchi: il piccolo di casa Windsor appare infatti in foto con l'arcivescovo sudafricano Desmond Tutu, amato e rispettato nel mondo per la sua coraggiosa opposizione ai tempi dell'apartheid e per questo insignito del Premio Nobel per la Pace.

Non mancano naturalmente le foto tra le braccia di mamma Meghan, sotto gli occhi orgogliosi di papà Harry.

Baby Archie regala nelle immagini un dolcissimo sorriso. E Meghan e Harry postando lo scatto con l'arcivescovo si permettono un divertito gioco di parole: «Arch meets Archie!», ovvero: l'Arci (vescovo) incontra Archie....

(Foto Getty Images)

