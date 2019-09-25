Baby Archie: ecco le prime foto in Africa

25 Settembre 2019
Baby Archie fa il suo debutto fotografico durante il viaggio ufficiale di Meghan e del Principe Harry in Africa. Ed è un debutto coi fiocchi: il piccolo di casa Windsor appare infatti in foto con l'arcivescovo sudafricano Desmond Tutu, amato e rispettato nel mondo per la sua coraggiosa opposizione ai tempi dell'apartheid e per questo insignito del Premio Nobel per la Pace.
Non mancano naturalmente le foto tra le braccia di mamma Meghan, sotto gli occhi orgogliosi di papà Harry.
Baby Archie regala nelle immagini un dolcissimo sorriso. E Meghan e Harry postando lo scatto con l'arcivescovo si permettono un divertito gioco di parole: «Arch meets Archie!», ovvero: l'Arci (vescovo) incontra Archie....
(Foto Getty Images)
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
