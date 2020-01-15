In Egitto il museo archeologico più grande del mondo: ospiterà anche il tesoro di Tutankhamon!

15 Gennaio 2020
Ad aprile dovrebbe aprire i battenti in Egitto il museo archeologico più grande del mondo: si tratta del GEM, Grand Egyptian Museum, situato vicino alle Piramidi di Giza.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum is nearly finished ⚱️Located near the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization will showcase more than 100,000 objects, including a 3,200-year-old pink-granite colossal statue of King Ramses II and every single item found in Tutankhamun's tomb, many of them never before on public display. The billion-dollar campus will also connect to the nearby pyramids via a landscaped causeway spangled with immense statues. GEM is slated for a grand opening in mid-2020. In the meantime, tap the link in our bio for some of the best places to explore Egypt's ancient artifacts. ( by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)
Nei suoi immensi, futuribili spazi, saranno esposti migliaia di pezzi che finora nessuno ha mai visto. E naturalmente ci sarà anche il tesoro del faraone Tutankhamon, ricco di oltre 5000 pezzi.
Il Grand Egyptian Museum è stato progettato dallo studio di architetti di Dublino Heneghan Pengun. E' dotato di laboratori, centri di ricerca, sale conferenze, aule, auditorium, museo per bambini, cinema, bazar, negozi, ristoranti e caffetterie.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Now you can get an idea of how the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt it will be ❤️❤️❤️ #egypt #egipto #travel #tour #tours #vacation #holiday #portal #traveler #blogger #couple #solo #solotraveler #womenwholovetravel #girlswholovetravel #black #blacktraveler #blackwomen #enjoy #happy #explore #destination #tourist #tourists #place
A togliere il fiato è la sua enorme scala di ben 25 metri di dislivello: qui saranno installati gli oggetti di grandi dimensioni.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#SceneBuzz: GRAND EGYPTIAN MUSEUM'S MASSIVE 'KING'S GREAT STAIRCASE' PLAN REVEALED Set to open in 2020, one of the biggest features of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has been revealed. Dubbed the King's Great Staircase, the 85-metre wide and 64 metre-long steps, will have 87 statues displayed on them portraying the kings and gods of ancient Egypt. It will be divided into four sections, the first showcasing the sculpting styles and techniques of different eras, and the second capturing how they performed religious practices and offered tributes. The third and fourth sections of the Great Staircase will focus on bringing to light the relationship between the kings and the gods, while also providing insight on how kings of different eras were buried and mummified in preparation for an eternal afterlife. The upper part of the staircase will have glass windows offering panoramic views of the Pyramids of Giza, according to Sout Al Ouma. Built across 120 acres, GEM is set to be the world’s biggest museum dedicated to one civilisation and will house the biggest collection of Ancient Egyptian artefacts to ever be in one place.
Quella del Museo è una proposta immersiva: sarà possibile infatti "vivere" come al tempo dei faraoni, scoprendo come si svolgeva la loro esistenza quotidiana.
L'apertura del Grand Egyptian Museum è stata più volte rimandata: si spera che la data dell'aprile 2020 sia adesso quella giusta. (Foto Getty Images)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Egypt in 2020 on the date of a major event is the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. This project is located at the Pyramids of Giza, and its the largest cultural project of the 21st century. The new Egyptian Museum will open in 2020 and thus be the largest Museum in the world. And will present the most important ancient monuments and wonders of Egypt. And what distinguishes is its presence in front of the pyramids and so you can during your visits to the museum to see the pyramids and give you the impression that you were in the era of the Pharaohs. The museum will be a cultural center as well. It will be an integrated city with cinemas to display films about Egyptian civilization. It will also include a full street with restaurants and cafes. The new museum will allow you to spend a full day at it and visiting the pyramids and the sphinx. Egypt has also opened a new International airport to Serve the Pyramids Area and the Grand Museum, its l named Sphinx International Airport. In fact, it is a big and giant project that will change the face of the world. Therefore, we invite you to put in your plans for 2020 to visit the Grand Museum and to enjoy a day with the Pharaohs. #Egypt #Cairo #Masr #LeCaire #Egypte #GrandEgyptianMuseum #EgyptianMuseum #VisitEgypt #egyptissafe #Museum #welcometoegypt #Travel #VisitCairo #Amazing #wonderfulegypt #egypteveryday #egyptianbeauty #PyramidsOfGiza #egypteverywhere #EgyptIsAmazing #AmazingCity #City #pyramide #pyramid #EgyptAir #Travel #trip #Sun #Pyramids #GreatLandOfEgypt
